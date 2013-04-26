ZURICH, April 26 More than three quarters of Credit Suisse shareholders backed a controversial plan to issue new shares for staff bonuses despite opposition from influential U.S. proxy firm ISS.

More than 24 percent of the Swiss bank's shareholders opposed the move, which would see shares issued to staff, some of whom have volunteered to receive bonuses in stock rather than cash as part of measures to bolster capital. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)