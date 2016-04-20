LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - Credit Suisse has hired Henrik Aslaksen, who was one of Deutsche Bank's top investment bankers for a decade until he left last year.

Aslaksen will join Credit Suisse as head of strategic client coverage for its investment bank and capital markets (IBCM) division in EMEA, according to a memo sent to staff and seen by IFR. He starts on April 25.

Aslaksen quit as Deutsche Bank's global head of mergers and acquisitions last June during a period of upheaval at the top of the German bank when co-CEO Anshu Jain also left.

Aslaksen, a Norwegian national, had previously been head of corporate finance EMEA at Deutsche Bank, which he joined in 2002 from Merrill Lynch.

He was involved in advisory work on some of Deutsche Bank's biggest M&A deals, and Credit Suisse said he will work with many of its most important global clients and help drive IBCM's advisory business.

The memo said he will also be actively involved in Credit Suisse's push for IBCM to work more closely with the Swiss bank's wealthy clients. (Reporting by Steve Slater)