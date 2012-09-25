* Credit Suisse unit manages 360.5 bln Sfr; employs less
than 3,000
* Integration follows cost, capital moves disclosed in July
* Credit Suisse has no comment
By Katharina Bart and Sophie Sassard
ZURICH/LONDON, Sept 25 Credit Suisse
is preparing to dismantle its sub-scale asset management unit,
integrating the business into its larger private bank and
investment bank to clamp down on costs, two people within the
Swiss bank told Reuters.
The move is "a direct consequence" of Credit Suisse not
being a major asset management firm, one of the sources within
the asset management unit said.
The Swiss bank's asset management activities, which have
360.5 billion Swiss francs ($384.96 billion) under management
and less than 3,000 employees, are dwarfed by fund industry
giants such as BlackRock, which manages $3.56 trillion
and employs nearly 10,000.
A third source told Reuters a final decision on the unit's
fate has not been made. It was not immediately clear how many
jobs would be lost through the move but a source within the
asset management division said "it's all about costs."
The streamlining comes as Credit Suisse is already cutting
3,500 jobs across the bank and in July announced plans to
bolster its capital base by 15.3 billion Swiss francs. The bank
said at the time it planned to dispose of the asset management
division's private equity investments, due in part to new U.S.
regulation overseen by Paul Volcker.
Also in July, Credit Suisse announced an extra 1 billion
francs of cost cuts after it reached a 2013 target of slashing
spending by 2 billion francs early.
Under Chief Executive Brady Dougan, Credit Suisse has been
struggling with sluggish earnings partly due to a dearth of
investment banking activity. In June, Credit Suisse suffered an
unusually public rebuke from the Swiss National Bank, urging the
bank to bolster its capital, which led to its July measures.
The asset management integration is a "logical continuation"
of the capital measures announced in July, the other source
familiar with the bank's thinking said.
The sources declined to be identified.
Credit Suisse declined to comment.
Credit Suisse's asset management unit, led by Robert Shafir,
is far smaller than the private bank and investment bank, which
each employ more than 20,000 staff. The asset management unit
posted 133 million Swiss francs ($142.45 million) in
second-quarter pre-tax profit, compared to 775 million francs
from the private bank and 383 million francs from the investment
bank.
Shafir was Credit Suisse's top earner last year at 8.5
million francs.
Executives at Credit Suisse's asset management unit said a
dismantling does not mean an exit from the asset management
areas the Swiss bank remains active in, such as discretionary
mandates for wealthy clients.
Fund businesses have been in question since the Volcker rule
was passed in 2010. The rule, which was mandated by the 2010
Dodd-Frank Act and named after former Federal Reserve Chairman
Paul Volcker, is expected to be finalised by the end of this
year. It is aimed at preventing banks from taking risky bets for
their own gain rather than on behalf of their customers.
Credit Suisse had already whittled down the asset management
unit, in 2008 selling part of its funds business to U.K. fund
manager Aberdeen Asset Management. The Swiss bank in
July sold a 7 percent stake in Aberdeen that it acquired through
that all-share deal.