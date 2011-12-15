ZURICH Dec 15 Credit Suisse plans to combine many back-office operations such as settlement of trades from its private bank with those of its investment bank and draw them under the supervision of financial head David Mathers.

The streamline is part of the Swiss bank's goal to slash spending by 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.12 billion) annually by 2013, including by cutting roughly 7 percent of its workforce. A spokesman for Credit Suisse confirmed the move on Thursday.

Gary Bullock, currently in a change management role at Credit Suisse, will lead the combined back office operations from Jan. 1 and report directly to the bank's CFO, Mathers. Previously, the bank's main private banking and investment banking units had been responsible for their respective back-office functions. ($1 = 0.9417 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)