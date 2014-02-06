ZURICH Feb 6 Credit Suisse said it expected losses from shifting its undesired investment banking activities into a bad bank would be significant this year.

"The non-strategic unit losses will be significant in 2014, but we would hope to see them tail off significantly in 2015 and even more substantially in 2016," David Mathers, the Swiss bank's financial chief, told analysts on Thursday.

Credit Suisse booked a 525 million Swiss franc loss last year from shifting non-core investment banking activities into its internal bad bank.

Earlier on Thursday, Credit Suisse missed fourth-quareter expectations after increased legal costs arising from U.S. probes into alleged tax evasion and the sale of mortgage-backed bonds. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)