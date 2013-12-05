BRIEF-Industrial Securities's Feb net profit at 134.3 mln yuan
* Says Feb net profit at 134.3 million yuan ($19.48 million)
ZURICH Dec 5 Credit Suisse said it will sell its private bank in Germany to Frankfurt-based Bethmann Bank, part of ABN Amro, for an undisclosed price.
The Swiss bank is increasingly focusing on the ultra-rich and is selling a host of activities that no longer fit with this strategy, including its domestic private bank in Germany.
"Credit Suisse remains highly committed to the German wealth management market," the bank said in a statement on Thursday, adding German clients will be booked on the bank's other platforms, such as Switzerland and Luxembourg. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
* Announces partnership between its digital agency and Flowcast, a fintech company Source text: http://bit.ly/2lNgn1R Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says the co will issue new units via public offering and private placement to raise 6.63 billion yen in total