BRIEF-Wolong Real Estate's controlling shareholder uses 33 mln shares as collateral
* Says controlling shareholder has used 33.0 million shares in the company as collateral, representing 4.55 percent of total issued share capital
* Kielholz: Investment bankers set to be hit hardest
* Kielholz: Swiss banks may shed more jobs
ZURICH Jan 29 Bankers' bonuses are likely to to be cut in half, a Credit Suisse board member said on Sunday, adding in an interview with SonntagsZeitung newspaper that the Swiss financial sector should brace for further job cuts.
"Depending on the division and the position variable pay will sink up to 50 percent," said Walter Kielholz, member of the Credit Suisse board's compensation committee and Chairman of reinsurer Swiss Re.
He did not specify the time frame in which the reduction would take place.
Banks globally are shedding jobs as tough new regulation relating to their capital levels, and a difficult third quarter for trading income take their toll on investment banking divisions.
Credit Suisse last year announced it planned to cut 7 percent of its global workforce, and rival UBS has also announced plans to slash staff.
Kielholz said he thought more jobs would go.
"I expect banks in Switzerland to cut more jobs. Not only the big banks, also other institutions need to reduce their costs markedly. That will lead to the consequence that step by step in the financial sector several thousand jobs disappear," he said. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; editing by Sophie Walker)
* Says controlling shareholder has used 33.0 million shares in the company as collateral, representing 4.55 percent of total issued share capital
* Fy total revenue 13.46 billion baht versus 13.53 billion baht Source text (http://bit.ly/2lR9Mro) Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, Feb 24 Sweden's Social Democrats, the largest party in the government, will push forward with a plan to cap private companies' profits in the tax-funded welfare sector, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Friday.