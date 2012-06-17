* C.Suisse says no plans for capital hike
* CEO Dougan says retained earnings to boost capital base
* Dougan says has no plans to step down but admits mistakes
* Hopes for U.S. tax deal soon
* C.Suisse says SNB capital calculation "incomplete"
(Adds more quotes)
By Emma Thomasson
ZURICH, June 17 Credit Suisse has no
plans to issue new shares after the Swiss central bank called on
it to improve its capital base this year, but should be able to
do so by retaining earnings, Chief Executive Brady Dougan was
quoted as saying on Sunday.
"Of course I am disappointed. FINMA has given us directions
as to how we should strengthen capital. We are fulfilling
those," Dougan told the SonntagsZeitung paper in an interview.
"Even more surprising were the suggestions by the SNB to cut
the dividend and to raise capital."
In its annual financial stability report published on
Thursday, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) said Credit Suisse
should urgently boost its loss-absorbing capital base by cutting
risk, suspending dividends or issuing shares, sending the stock
down 10 percent.
Dougan noted that FINMA is the regulator of the Swiss banks,
rather than the SNB but said the bank was still taking the
central bank's comments seriously. However, he rejected the idea
of a capital hike: "That is not our plan".
"We assume that we will generate enough profit in the coming
quarters to create extra equity capital," he said, adding that
the bank was also offering shareholders the choice of receiving
their dividends in shares, which demands less capital.
The criticism from the SNB has increased pressure on Dougan,
who was lauded for navigating the bank through the subprime
crisis relatively unscathed, but has come under fire of late for
squandering that advantage as the bank's shares languish.
Dougan told the paper he had no plans to step down and was
working closely with the board, but admitted some mistakes.
"Last year we massively cut the cost base. From today's
perspective, I must concede that the critics were right who said
we should have acted even earlier," he said.
Dougan added he was particularly surprised about the public
criticism from the SNB as Chairman Thomas Jordan had not
discussed the need for Credit Suisse to cut its dividend and
raise capital when the two men met for lunch just 10 days ago.
He said the SNB's calculations of Credit Suisse's capital
were incomplete and based on a very pessimistic scenario for the
euro zone debt crisis, adding the report had shaken the
confidence of clients and investors: "That is not just bad for
us but for the whole financial centre."
Dougan rejected suggestions the SNB's concern was related to
a U.S. investigation into whether the bank helped wealthy
Americans evade taxes by providing secret offshore accounts.
The bank is expected to have to pay a hefty fine and hand
over U.S. client names as part of a settlement.
Oswald Gruebel, a former Credit Suisse CEO, said the bank's
shares had fallen sharply on Thursday because shareholders were
afraid that the bank would have to raise capital.
"But CS also has the possibility to cut its balance sheet
and thereby indirectly increase its capital, or do both,"
Gruebel wrote in his weekly column for Der Sonntag newspaper.
But Hans Geiger, a retired Zurich University banking
professor and a former senior executive at Credit Suisse, said
the bank was ill advised to try to fight the SNB.
"The reaction of CS is fatal," Geiger told the
Tages-Anzeiger newspaper on Saturday. "Whoever goes on a
confrontation course with the national bank has lost their
reason."
(Reporting Emma Thomasson; Editing by Alison Birrane)