ZURICH, June 22 Credit Suisse's board on Friday backed the bank's management under Chief Executive Brady Dougan after two recent setbacks on capital, including from the Swiss National Bank.

"The board is comfortable with the progress that has been made towards meeting the Basel 3 capital requirements, and is confident that management's plans will continue to ensure that Credit Suisse Group not only fulfils, but exceeds its regulatory capital requirements," the bank said in a brief statement following a regularly scheduled board meeting.

Credit Suisse suffered a three-notch downgrade of its long-term debt by ratings agency Moody's overnight.

Last week, the SNB urged Credit Suisse to bolster its common equity Tier 1 capital far faster than required to shield Switzerland from what the central bank sees as the "substantial risk" of a euro zone bank collapsing, in turn hitting Switzerland. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; editing by Jason Neely)