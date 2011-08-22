(Adds details, background)

ZURICH, Aug 22 The strong Swiss franc and low interest rates are pressuring Credit Suisse's revenue but the bank is still confident of reaching a key profitability target, its chief executive told a newspaper on Monday.

Chief Executive Brady Dougan said Switzerland's second-biggest bank, which like many of its rivals has seen sluggish performance in investment banking in recent months, was on track to achieve a return-on-equity target of 15 percent in the medium to longer term despite turbulent markets.

"The low interest rates and the strong franc are currently hitting revenues," Dougan told the Luzerner Zeitung. "We're clearly bracing for a longer period of volatility."

Unlike UBS , Credit Suisse did not take state aid during the financial crisis, and the Swiss government is now proposing the two banks hold more capital than their foreign rivals.

Dougan said Credit Suisse's low-risk business, strong capitalisation and good liquidity meant it could weather tougher times well. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Mike Nesbit)