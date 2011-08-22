(Adds details, background)
* Credit Suisse CEO says preparing for period of volatility
* CEO sticks to 15 pct ROE target in medium to long term
* CEO says low risk, good lquidity mean CS well prepared
ZURICH, Aug 22 The strong Swiss franc and low
interest rates are pressuring Credit Suisse's revenue
but the bank is still confident of reaching a key profitability
target, its chief executive told a newspaper on Monday.
Chief Executive Brady Dougan said Switzerland's
second-biggest bank, which like many of its rivals has seen
sluggish performance in investment banking in recent months, was
on track to achieve a return-on-equity target of 15 percent in
the medium to longer term despite turbulent markets.
"The low interest rates and the strong franc are currently
hitting revenues," Dougan told the Luzerner Zeitung. "We're
clearly bracing for a longer period of volatility."
Unlike UBS , Credit Suisse did not take state aid
during the financial crisis, and the Swiss government is now
proposing the two banks hold more capital than their foreign
rivals.
Dougan said Credit Suisse's low-risk business, strong
capitalisation and good liquidity meant it could weather tougher
times well.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Mike Nesbit)