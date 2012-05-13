ZURICH May 13 Credit Suisse's board
is making top management appointments its first priority, which
could include succession planning for Chief Executive Brady
Dougan, Swiss newspaper Sonntag reported on Sunday, citing an
unnamed source.
Credit Suisse's share price has floundered since the bank
came out of the financial crisis far less damaged than rivals,
and without accepting state aid.
Detractors have criticized its reluctance to scale back its
investment bank decisively enough, although better-than-expected
first-quarter earnings recently took some heat off the bank.
Credit Suisse declined to comment.
The bank has seen several big executive changes recently.
Information technology chief Karl Landert exited two weeks ago,
and the bank said late on Friday it would replace its Americas
head with Robert Shafir, who also runs its asset-management
unit.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Erica Billingham)