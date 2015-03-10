ZURICH, March 10 Credit Suisse
Chairman Urs Rohner on Tuesday said the appointment of Tidjane
Thiam was agreed upon unanimously and that the shift to a new
chief executive does not signal a major shift in strategy.
Rohner said he had initiated formal steps to starting the
succession process last fall following a discussion with current
Chief Executive Brady Dougan but downplayed the prospect of a
major change in the company's growth plans.
"As you know, we have a strategy of growing the wealth
management business," Rohner said adding that he wanted a more
balanced allocation of the company's capital between the wealth
management and the investment banking businesses.
"It is not about a fundamental redirection," Rohner said.
Compensation will be normal for Thiam.
Thiam, who addressed a press conference in Zurich in French,
German and English, said it was too early to ask about potential
changes he may make to the business.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor)