ZURICH, Oct 6 Credit Suisse sees no imminent need to issue more contingent capital after its pioneering issue of the bonds earlier this year, its chief financial officer said.

David Mathers made the statement at a Credit Suisse conference in London on Wednesday on hybrid and contingent capital, according to the slides of his presentation released on Thursday.

In February Credit Suisse issued its first contingent convertible bonds (CoCos), instruments that had initially received a cool reception from traditional fixed income investors.

Under strict new capital rules drawn up after the crisis, Switzerland has encouraged its two biggest banks, UBS and Credit Suisse, to issue CoCo bonds, which boost capital by converting into equity if a bank runs into trouble.

But the Financial Stability Board decided in July that only top-quality capital, not hybrid debt or CoCos, would qualify to meet the additional capital requirements imposed on the world's top banks.

Credit Suisse Chief Executive Brady Dougan has said he still sees a strong market developing for CoCos despite the FSB decision as it had not ruled them out as a supplement.

"Discussion around contingent capital is ongoing, but opportunities greatly outweigh any concerns," Mathers said.

He noted that the strict new Swiss capital rules, which parliament approved last month, were due to come into force in 2012, but said important implementation details would only be worked out during the course of next year. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Will Waterman)