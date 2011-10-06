ZURICH Oct 6 Credit Suisse does not see an imminent need to issue more contingent capital, Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said according to a presentation made available on Thursday.

Mathers was due to give the presentation at a conference in London on Wednesday on hybrid and contngent capital.

Credit Suisse issued its first contingent convertible bonds (CoCos) in February in a positive sign for the nascent market for the bonds, which had initially received a cool reception from traditional fixed income investors.

Under strict new capital rules drawn up after the crisis, Switzerland has encouraged its two biggest banks -- UBS and Credit Suisse -- to issue CoCo bonds which boost capital by converting into equity if a bank runs into trouble. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)