CANADA STOCKS-Futures little changed as oil prices slip
Feb 8 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as oil prices dipped on higher U.S. crude inventories and a slump in Chinese demand.
ZURICH Oct 6 Credit Suisse does not see an imminent need to issue more contingent capital, Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said according to a presentation made available on Thursday.
Mathers was due to give the presentation at a conference in London on Wednesday on hybrid and contngent capital.
Credit Suisse issued its first contingent convertible bonds (CoCos) in February in a positive sign for the nascent market for the bonds, which had initially received a cool reception from traditional fixed income investors.
Under strict new capital rules drawn up after the crisis, Switzerland has encouraged its two biggest banks -- UBS and Credit Suisse -- to issue CoCo bonds which boost capital by converting into equity if a bank runs into trouble. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)
Feb 8 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as oil prices dipped on higher U.S. crude inventories and a slump in Chinese demand.
* RBI says it is changing stance to 'neutral' from accommodative
* To suspend the company’s depository participant (DP) service w.e.f. April 01, 2017 and the DP will be kept as dormant