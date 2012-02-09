* Suffers loss in commods trading in Q4

* Steeply cuts VaR in commodities as business shrinks

By Dmitry Zhdannikov

LONDON, Feb 9 Credit Suisse posted a fourth-quarter loss in commodities trading, a star performer in other quarters of 2011, as it downscales its risk exposure, joining the ranks of other European banks abandoning the crowded commodities market.

Major U.S. and European banks rushed to set up or expand commodities trading operations in the past decade, encouraged by soaring energy and food prices and heavy volatility, but many have cut back in the past year after posting losses or feeling pressure to reduce risk exposure.

Commodities trading has become a challenging area even for established veterans outside banking such as trading giant Glencore, which last year lost money on agricultural commodities by trading volatile cotton markets and saw weak or declining profitability in trading metals and oil.

Credit Suisse said on Thursday it had trading losses of 14 million Swiss francs ($15.3 million) in commodities in the fourth quarter, compared with revenues of 69 million in the third quarter and 192 million in the fourth quarter of 2010, when commodities trading represented as much as 15 percent of the bank's trading revenues.

The disclosure came as the Swiss bank posted a surprise fourth-quarter net loss as its investment bank struggled and it took almost 1 billion Swiss francs of charges.

In the whole of 2011, Credit Suisse's performance in commodities, emissions and energy products trading looked less bleak as the bank generated revenues of 361 million, or 12 percent more than in 2010.

That means it had solid performance during the first half of last year but little luck in the last six months, mirroring performance of its rivals in banking and trading.

The bank did not say which commodities were to blame for the loss in the final quarter of 2011, saying only that results were "weaker due to lower market activity".

It also said it had reduced its overall risk-weighted assets during the quarter by 22 percent through reduction of derivatives exposure and market risk and that it planned a further reduction in risk-weighted assets by 31 percent in 2012, including a fall to $4 billion in commodities from $5 billion now.

It also said it was planning to downscale or even exit long-dated unsecured trades in commodities but would increase its commodities business for private banking clients.

Credit Suisse said its value at risk (VaR) in commodities - or the amount of money it can lose during a trading day - fell to 3 million Swiss francs from 7 million in the third quarter and as much as 23 million in the fourth quarter of 2010, effectively reflecting the trend of shrinking activity in commodities.

In December, rival bank Credit Agricole said it would stop trading commodities, and another rival, Societe Generale, shut its year-old U.S. gas and power trading desk, and BNP Paribas is also curbing activities. ($1 = 0.9128 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by Jane Baird)