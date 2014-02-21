ZURICH Feb 21 Credit Suisse has hired
a senior corporate communications executive from engineering
group ABB to fill a post which will be important in
helping shape the bank's image at a time of continued criticism
of the sector.
German-born Clarissa Haller replaces the communications
unit's co-head Andres Luther, who previously said he would join
Zurich-based consultancy Hirzel.Neef.Schmid.Counselors as a
partner.
As Chief Executive Brady Dougan's closest communications
advisor, Haller must mould his and the bank's image abroad and
in Switzerland, where retail shareholders have criticized high
executive pay.
Other issues include a recent Swiss vote in favour of
proposals to curtail immigration from the European Union, a move
that unsettled banks which employ up to 25 percent of their
staff from the EU.
Calvin Mitchell, co-head of the communications unit with
Luther, will report to Haller, Credit Suisse said in a
statement.
At ABB - which said it was looking internally and externally
for a successor and would announce the outcome in due course -
Haller was known for helping lead the company's increasing
digital presence.
ABB has a reputation for a savvy marketing strategy making
use of newer media channels such as Twitter and YouTube.
