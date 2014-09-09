(Adds Credit Suisse comments on litigation)

ZURICH, Sept 9 Revenue at Credit Suisse's investment bank rose in the last two months compared with the same period a year before, the Swiss bank's finance chief said on Tuesday.

Chief Financial Officer David Mathers gave investors brief details about Credit Suisse's recent performance, weeks before the company is due to report third-quarter results on Oct. 23.

"Revenues in the investment bank in July and August were ahead of the same months last year, both in Swiss franc as well as in dollar terms, albeit with a more pronounced seasonal volatility," he said at a brokerage conference.

The Zurich-based firm's revenue from private banking in July and August was similar to that seen last year, Mathers added.

The finance chief signalled that the U.S. government's examination of financial crisis-era mortgage abuses was now Credit Suisse's biggest legal worry, after it in May pleaded guilty to a U.S. criminal charge and agreed to pay more than $2.5 billion in penalties for helping Americans evade taxes.

"It is certainly true that residential mortgage litigation does remain a drag on the earnings of, in particular, the investment bank," Mathers said.

U.S.-based rivals including Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc have in recent months reached settlements with the U.S. government over charges they misled investors into buying troubled mortgage-backed securities.

While Bank of America's settlement is expected to be the largest, charges could still be brought against Credit Suisse and others, people familiar with the probes have said.

Mathers also said that Credit Suisse did not think a wide-ranging probe into alleged manipulation in foreign exchange markets would do it substantial harm.

"The forex investigation is clearly an ongoing issue for us and for the industry, but I think as we said at second-quarter earnings the investigation has not so far revealed anything material around Credit Suisse," he said.

"But one can't necessarily conclude it won't over the course of the balance of the investigation and it's a large, complex, multi-regional kind of investigation so these things tend to take a long time, but there's nothing immediate there as an issue," he said.

In March, the bank said it was "astonished" to be drawn into a Swiss competition probe which is investigating potential collusion among banks to manipulate foreign exchange rates.

(Reporting By Katharina Bart and Oliver Hirt; Editing by Pravin Char)