ZURICH Oct 30 Swiss bank Credit Suisse
made legal provisions of 280 million Swiss francs
($283 million) in the third quarter, according to its full
quarterly report published on Friday.
It said it had received inquiries from authorities probing
suspected corruption at world soccer body FIFA regarding its
banking relationships with certain individuals and entities
associated with FIFA, and it was cooperating.
Credit Suisse reported financial results last week in which
it detailed plans to raise 6 billion francs, slim down its
investment bank and cut jobs in the biggest overhaul of the
Swiss bank in almost a decade.
($1 = 0.9894 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Michael Shields)