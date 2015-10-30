(Adds details from report, background)

ZURICH Oct 30 Credit Suisse set aside a net 280 million Swiss francs ($283 million) in litigation provisions in the third quarter, its full quarterly report showed on Friday.

The Swiss bank, which had 1 billion francs in legal costs provisions at the end of last year, had added 61 million in the first quarter and 124 million in the second.

It said it had received inquiries from authorities probing suspected corruption at world soccer body FIFA regarding its banking relationships with certain individuals and entities associated with FIFA and that it was cooperating.

FIFA has been embroiled in a widening corruption scandal since 14 soccer officials and sports marketing executives were indicted by the United States in May. Swiss authorities have since opened their own investigation.

"The U.S. and Swiss authorities are investigating whether multiple financial institutions, including Credit Suisse, permitted the processing of suspicious or otherwise improper transactions, or failed to observe anti-money laundering laws and regulations, with respect to the accounts of certain persons and entities associated with FIFA," the bank said.

On other legal matters, it said:

* Asset Backed Securities Corp Home Equity Loan Trust, Series 2006-HE7, last month re-filed an action against its unit DLJ Mortgage Capital Inc (DLJ) and another defendant in a U.S. court over disputed mortgage loans.

"The plaintiff alleges damages of not less than $341 million," the report said, noting the plaintiff and DLJ had appealed the plaintiff's prior action, which was dismissed without prejudice on March 24.

* Credit Suisse and other defendants last month executed agreements to settle U.S. class-action lawsuits alleging violations of price-fixing related to credit default swaps. These agreements still require final court approval.

* A Texas court last month awarded $287 million to an entity related to Highland Capital Management LP over a real estate loan. Credit Suisse was challenging the verdict, it said.

Credit Suisse reported financial results last week in which it detailed plans to raise 6 billion francs, slim down its investment bank and cut jobs in the biggest overhaul of the bank in almost a decade.

For the full quarterly report see:

here

($1 = 0.9894 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields and Oliver Hirt; editing by Jason Neely)