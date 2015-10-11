ZURICH Oct 11 Swiss bank Credit Suisse
could cut up to 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.08 billion)
in costs as part of a revamp that new Chief Executive Tidjane
Thiam will announce this month, the Schweiz am Sonntag paper
reported.
Without naming its sources, the Sunday paper said heads of
big departments had been told to slash spending by 7 to 10
percent, which extrapolated to the group would mean savings of
1.5 billion to 2 billion francs.
"This is the order of magnitude that you have to be prepared
for," it quoted an unidentified senior executive as saying.
The bank's administrative costs have risen in the past three
years and stood at 22.4 billion francs in 2014, while rival UBS
has cut costs by nearly 2 billion over the past two
years, it noted.
With 17,500 staff, Switzerland accounts for around 45
percent of costs at Credit Suisse. This could prompt Thiam to
shift expensive back-office operations like information
technology to less costly regions, the paper said.
A spokeswoman said Credit Suisse does not comment on media
speculation and would present its new strategy on Oct. 21.
Unconfirmed media reports suggest the bank plans a
substantial capital increase via a share sale that could raise
up to 8 billion francs.
Since taking charge of Credit Suisse in July, Thiam has
signalled a desire to focus on banking for the world's wealthy,
particularly in Asia, amid talk of a need to raise cash to
improve its capital position.
($1 = 0.9614 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Susan Thomas)