By Nadia Damouni
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 15 Credit Suisse Group AG
is moving the global co-head of its technology, media
and telecom group to San Francisco from New York, bolstering its
Silicon Valley investment banking presence in anticipation of
more deals in the sector, two sources familiar with the move
said on Thursday.
David Wah, who is advising private equity firm Silver Lake
Partners on the proposed $25 billion deal to take Dell Inc
private, will remain co-head of the group alongside New
York-based Mark Simonian, one of the sources said.
Credit Suisse has been building its Silicon Valley platform
over the past two years, moving other bankers, including Anthony
Armstrong, co-head of Americas M&A, to its San Francisco office
and poaching bankers from rivals.
The Swiss bank ranks No. 1 in global technology initial
public offerings for the year to date and has helped lead deals,
including Tableau Software Inc and Silver Spring
Networks Inc. It ranks sixth for worldwide technology
M&A, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Besides Silver Lake, Wah has worked on such high-profile
deals as advising Alibaba Group on its $7.6 billion
repurchase of a 20 percent stake in the Chinese internet company
from Yahoo Inc.