UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ZURICH Oct 25 Credit Suisse said on Thursday it would target an extra 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.07 billion) of cost savings by 2015, after third-quarter net profit shrank by more than half.
The Zurich-based bank posted net profit of 254 million francs, down from 683 million francs year-ago. Analysts polled by Reuters expected third-quarter net profit to fall to 370 million francs, including roughly 1 billion in credit losses.
Credit Suisse is selling prime Swiss real estate, issuing convertible bonds and slashing spending, part of a raft of measures announced in July aimed at raising capital by 15.6 billion francs ($16.72 billion) after urgings by the Swiss central bank. ($1 = 0.9329 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts