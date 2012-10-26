Oct 25 Credit Suisse Group AG is
trying to convert one of its trading venues into an exchange,
which if successful, would create the only U.S. stock exchange
owned outright by a major bank, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
The plan, which has not been made public, is taking shape
amid heightened tensions between exchanges and brokers, which
compete with each other for trades. Brokers also are big
customers of exchanges.
Daniel Mathisson, Credit Suisse's head of U.S. stock
trading, has held preliminary talks with federal securities
regulators and policy consultants, the Journal said, citing
people involved in the discussions
Mathisson and other bank executives confirmed the talks to
the Journal. (h ttp://link.reuters.com/sed63t)
The Swiss bank's plan centers on a trading platform called
Light Pool, started last year. Light Pool is small, handling
just a fraction of 1 percent of average U.S. daily stock trading
volume.
Credit Suisse is yet to file paperwork with regulators, the
newspaper said. The Swiss bank could not immediately be reached
for comment by Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours.