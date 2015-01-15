(Adds comments from consumer advocate Ralph Nader and DOL
official, timing of a decision)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Jan 15 U.S. pension regulators
questioned on Thursday whether criminal violations in one unit
of Credit Suisse Group AG reflect broader compliance problems at
the Swiss bank, in an unusual public hearing to vet the bank's
request to continue managing retirement plans.
Thursday's hearing at the U.S. Department of Labor came at
the request of critics, including Democratic lawmakers and
consumer groups, who claim the government has a history of
rubber-stamping waivers or other exemptions sought by banks that
break the law so they can continue certain activities.
At issue is whether Credit Suisse should be
granted permission to continue managing about $2 billion in U.S.
retirement money, even though one of its units pleaded guilty in
May to conspiring to help Americans evade taxes.
In a series of questions, top DOL officials on Thursday
pressed Credit Suisse executives for assurances and other
evidence that the bank's U.S.-based asset management unit had no
hand in the violations.
Timothy Hauser, a deputy assistant secretary in the Employee
Benefits Security Administration, said the bank had admitted to
having lax compliance policies and training in its plea deal.
If a permanent exemption is granted, he added, he would
waste no time sending in his investigators to follow up and make
sure that the independent auditor hired to oversee compliance is
not treated like "a set of boxes to be checked."
"It is very hard for me sitting here, without conducting an
entire separate investigation, to really have an appreciation to
what extent those problems at Credit Suisse AG are cultural
problems that involved the entire organization," Hauser said.
Company officials told the regulators that the U.S. unit
that manages pension plans is completely isolated from the one
involved in the tax evasion case.
They also said that none of their pension clients to date
have fired Credit Suisse over the criminal plea, and in fact the
bank has since won even more business.
"Credit Suisse's U.S. asset management business was not
involved in this conduct. Indeed, there has been no allegation
from any regulator to the contrary," said John Popp, a managing
director for the company.
Companies that break criminal laws or commit fraud are
generally banned from activities such as conducting private
offerings or managing pension plans.
But regulators, including the DOL and the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission, have typically granted waivers or
exemptions that allow them to continue operating as usual with
little fanfare.
Starting last year, however, critics started questioning the
process.
Leading the charge was SEC Commissioner Kara Stein, a
Democrat who has openly criticized similar exemptions for Royal
Bank of Scotland Group Plc, BNP Paribas SA and
Bank of America Corp, saying regulators treated banks as
if they were "too big to bar."
Numerous consumer advocates sharing her position were lined
up to speak Thursday about the Credit Suisse matter, with Ralph
Nader among the most high profile.
Nader lambasted the DOL for what he called its "unblemished
record" of granting big banks exemptions, and pleaded with the
department to take a stand.
"They...were allowed to retain 22,000 client names of the
tax evaders. They didn't have to turn them over as a group to
the Justice Department. And then after it was over, there were
statements by the executives saying 'No problem. It doesn't
affect our business,'" Nader said.
"How many fingers in the eye do federal officials have to
take from a company like that?"
Representative Maxine Waters, the ranking member of the
House Financial Services Committee, who could not attend the
hearing in person, submitted a letter calling on the DOL to deny
the requested exemption "given the lack of important public
facts and the insufficient proposed conditions."
At times on Thursday, DOL officials played devil's advocate
with the bank's opponents and raised questions as to why none of
the bank's own clients bothered to show up or write letters
about the matter.
In response to Nader's comments, Hauser said he had a hard
time understanding how not granting an exemption would truly
serve as a deterrent to the bank.
If the Justice Department's penalty was not good enough,
then from a "cold cash" standpoint, denying an exemption was
unlikely to move the needle further, he said.
It is not clear when the DOL will make its decision on
whether to grant the exemption. Last November, it granted the
bank a temporary waiver until the matter can be concluded; that
waiver is good for one year.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch. Editing by Andre Grenon and
Andrew Hay)