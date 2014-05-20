ZURICH May 20 Switzerland's financial regulator
effectively cleared Credit Suisse top management of
blame for the Swiss bank's guilty plea and a $2.5 billion fine
for helping Americans evade taxes, in a report released on
Tuesday.
FINMA, the regulator, said the Zurich-based lender had
violated Swiss supervisory law by failing to adequately monitor
and control the business of its private bankers with U.S.
clients.
"However, FINMA did not find indications that Credit
Suisse's senior management had known of specific misconduct,"
the regulator said in a enforcement report.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)