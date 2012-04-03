ZURICH, April 3 Credit Suisse denied on Tuesday it had imposed a ban on its bankers travelling to Germany for fear of retaliation after Switzerland issued arrest warrants for three German tax inspectors.

Swiss and German media had reported the Swiss bank had introduced the ban after Switzerland issued the warrants, which accuse the three German civil servants of industrial espionage for buying the bank details of German tax evaders.

Credit Suisse said its private bankers already had to comply with tough requirements to justify travel requests because of a global crackdown on offshore accounts in Switzerland.

"At Credit Suisse, a strict system for the approval of business travel is in place to ensure that all employees embarking on international business trips have the necessary training and knowledge of the specific rules and regulations that apply in each country and comply with them rigorously," Credit Suisse spokesman Marc Dosch said.

A lot of Swiss private banks have put limits on staff travel after a number of bankers were indicted in relation to tax evasion cases.

Credit Suisse agreed in September to pay a fine of 150 million euros ($199.52 million) to end an investigation of its employees in the German city of Duesseldorf over allegations that they helped citizens dodge taxes.

The Swiss arrest warrants became public at the weekend just as Germany and Switzerland were trying to salvage talks on a tax agreement designed to sweep Swiss accounts clean of undeclared funds held by wealthy Germans.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble is hoping opposition to the tax deal from some German politicians will look beyond an outcry over the arrest warrants and sign off on the agreement. This would bring the German federal states much-needed tax income on an estimated 150 billion Swiss francs ($166 billion) squirreled away by Germans in Swiss accounts. ($1 = 0.7518 euros) (Reporting By Katharina Bart. Editing by Jane Merriman)