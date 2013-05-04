May 3 Credit Suisse Group AG sued the
former vice president of its emerging markets group on Friday,
claiming she stole confidential documents and trade secrets to
transfer business to her new employer, Goldman Sachs Group Inc
.
In a complaint filed in Manhattan state court, Credit Suisse
said Agostina Pechi sent confidential and highly sensitive
company documents to her personal email account in the months
leading up to her resignation, including databases, client
contact information and sales team targets.
The Swiss bank also accused her of conducting an
"after-hours document raid" when she was scheduled to be on
vacation in which she allegedly copied transaction documents
related to a longtime Credit Suisse client.
After Pechi resigned on April 2 and told the human resources
department she was accepting a new position with rival Goldman
Sachs, Credit Suisse launched an investigation into her
departure and found 60 work emails in her personal account,
according to the filing. The next day, those emails had been
deleted and could not be recovered, the complaint said.
"Upon information and belief, Pechi intends to use
confidential Credit Suisse information to compete with Credit
Suisse, and intends to provide this information to her new
employer to specifically target Credit Suisse's clients," the
complaint said.
Michael DuVally, a Goldman Sachs spokesman, declined to
comment. A lawyer for Pechi could not immediately be located.
Credit Suisse is seeking a temporary restraining order,
barring Pechi for 30 days from seeking business from the
company's clients. In addition, it asked the court to order
Pechi to return all confidential Credit Suisse information and
trade secrets.
Under her employment agreement, Pechi agreed to resolve any
employment-related disputes in arbitration. In its court filing,
Credit Suisse said it would pursue expedited mediation, and, if
that fails, arbitration. But a court order was needed to prevent
Credit Suisse from being harmed in the interim, the company
said.
The case is Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC v. Pechi, New
York Supreme Court, No. 651617-2013.