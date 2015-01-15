WASHINGTON Jan 15 U.S. pension regulators said
Thursday they have some concerns that Credit Suisse
may lack a company-wide culture of compliance, and vowed to
investigate further if they ultimately decide to let the bank
continue managing U.S. retirement plans.
Top Department of Labor officials made their comments during
a public hearing, in which Credit Suisse is asking the
department to grant an exemption so it can continue managing
retirement plans after the bank pleaded guilty in May to
conspiring to help Americans evade taxes.
Timothy Hauser, a deputy assistant secretary in the Employee
Benefits Security Administration, told Credit Suisse executives
he would send his investigators to follow up if any exemption is
ultimately granted.
"It is very hard for me sitting here, without conducting an
entire separate investigation, to really have an appreciation to
what extent those problems at Credit Suisse AG are cultural
problems that involved the entire organization," Hauser said.
