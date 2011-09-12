HONG KONG, Sept 12 Credit Suisse Group AG has appointed Dereke Seeto as head of flow financing in Asia-Pacific, the Swiss bank said in a statement on Monday.

Seeto, who was previously Credit Suisse's head of prime services for Australia, would help provide services such as stock loans, swaps and synthetic products to hedge funds.

Seeto is moving from Sydney to Hong Kong and will report to Matt Pecot, head of prime services in Asia Pacific for the bank, according to the statement.

Credit Suisse prime brokerage, which provides services such as clearing trades and lending money to hedge funds, was ranked No.3 in Asia-Pacific by industry tracker AsiaHedge in a survey released in May.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley are the top two players in the region, according to the survey. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Chris Lewis and Will Waterman)