HONG KONG, July 10 The former head of foreign exchange in Asia Pacific for Credit Suisse, David Curtis, is preparing to launch his own hedge fund by October to trade G10 and Asian currencies, boosting a strong pipeline of start-ups in the region this year.

Curtis, who has a quarter century investment track record, has set up Northbridge Park Asset Management in Sydney, according to a marketing document obtained by Reuters.

The Northbridge Park Macro FX Fund aims for 12-15 percent returns with volatility of 7-10 percent, the document showed.

Curtis started trading the strategy on the Deutsche Bank platform with seed capital from the German lender in June 2011. The fund returned 5.4 percent in 2012 through last month.

An e-mail to Robert Duke, Northbridge's head of business development, was not answered.

The marketing document had no details of the launch size, but two sources familiar with the plan said Northbridge's team will be in Hong Kong later this month to market the fund. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Ian Geoghegan)