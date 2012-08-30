BRIEF-Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
NEW YORK Aug 30 Credit Suisse hired a Morgan Stanley investment banker to run its Canadian metals and mining investment banking practice, according to a company memo.
Matthew Hind will join Credit Suisse in October as a director and head of the Canadian metals and mining group, the memo said. He will report to Mark Echlin and Andy Lipsky, co-heads of the bank's global industrials group, as well as Ron Lloyd, chief executive of Credit Suisse Canada.
Hind was previously an executive director at Morgan Stanley.
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
* Canada pension plan investment board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.