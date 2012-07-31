NEW YORK, July 31 Credit Suisse has hired a BMO Capital banker to spearhead its move into the oil and gas asset acquisition and divestiture (A&D) business, according to an internal memo from the bank.

Bruce Cox will join Credit Suisse as a managing director in its oil and gas group and will be head of its A&D business, the memo said. He will report to Tim Perry, head of the oil and gas group in the Americas, and will be based in Houston.

Cox had been a managing director at BMO's A&D group since 2009. Before that he worked for Macquarie's Macquarie Tristone A&D unit.

Perry said in the memo that Cox will be tasked with partnering with Credit Suisse bankers around the world to build out the firm's A&D practice. He will start at the firm in September. (Reporting By Michael Erman; editing by Andre Grenon)