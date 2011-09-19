* Deal would end German tax evasion probe against Credit Suisse

* To pay more than rival Baer paid to end German probe

* German, Swiss governments looking to sign tax deal this week-source (Adds comment from German officials, background)

By Martin de Sa'Pinto and Matthias Inverardi

ZURICH, Sept 19 Credit Suisse is to pay a fine of 150 million euros ($206 million) to end an investigation of its employees in the German city of Duesseldorf over allegations that they helped citizens dodge taxes.

Switzerland's banking secrecy rules, which have been used by foreigners to hide money in secret accounts, have come under pressure from other countries in recent years as their cash-strapped governments try to crack down on tax dodgers.

In February Credit Suisse's offices in Germany were raided and Germany's campaign against tax evasion also ensnared Julius Baer , which paid a 50 million euro fine this year.

One senior Credit Suisse employee agreed to pay a fine of 250,000 euros to end the probe, the Duesseldorf prosecutor's office said on Monday, adding that the 150 million euro payment would allow investigations into other employees to be dropped.

"A complex and prolonged legal dispute has been avoided, with an agreed solution that provides legal certainty," the bank said in a statement.

Shares in Credit Suisse were down 4.8 percent at 0927 GMT, underperforming a 2.6 percent fall in the Stoxx Europe 600 banking sector index .

"Julius Baer paid a fine of 50 million euros to settle its German tax issues and the sum paid by Credit Suisse should be viewed in this light. It will lower our 2011 net profit forecasts by around 4 percent," Helvea analyst Peter Thorne said in a note.

GERMAN-SWISS TAX ACCORD

Credit Suisse's payment comes just days before Germany and Switzerland are set to sign an accord taxing money stashed by German citizens in secret Alpine accounts, a German government source told Reuters.

The terms of the accord were struck in August, after months of wrangling over how to regularise up to 150 billion Swiss francs in untaxed funds.

Switzerland has struck a similar deal with Britain to regulate untaxed funds, and in 2008 Liechtenstein's LGT became the centre of a German probe after Berlin paid a former employee to access bank client data.

Credit Suisse is also the target of a formal U.S. tax probe, and a number of current employees and former employees have been charged with helping U.S. citizens dodge U.S. taxes.

U.S. authorities forced Switzerland to bend bank secrecy laws and hand over data on some 4,450 clients of rival UBS . (Additional reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Greg Mahlich)