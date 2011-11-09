TOKYO Nov 9 Credit Suisse said on Wednesday it has appointed Oliver Thiriet as the chief executive officer for Japan, effective Jan 1.

Thiriet is currently head of cash equities business for the Asia-Pacific region, based in Hong Kong.

He joined Credit Suisse in 2001 in New York and was transferred to Tokyo the same year to build up its alternative execution business in Japan.

Paul Kuo, the current CEO for Japan, will leave Credit Suisse after 18 years with the bank. (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Michael Watson)