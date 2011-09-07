* Swiss paper: CS may exit U.S. onshore private banking

ZURICH, Sept 7 Credit Suisse is considering paring back its onshore U.S. wealth management business and expanding in Asia as part of a revamp of its private banking, a Swiss newspaper reported.

Citing an internal memo and its own research, the Handelszeitung said in a preview of its Thursday edition that Credit Suisse was weighing giving up its business with U.S. local clients due to low profitability.

A spokesman for Credit Suisse declined to comment.

The United States is targeting Credit Suisse CSGN.VX in a formal investigation and has indicted a number of Swiss bankers, alleging they helped former UBS UBSN.VX clients shift assets to other Swiss banks rather than coming clean to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.

Credit Suisse is grappling with rising regulatory costs and volatile financial markets, and plans to cut around 2,000 jobs after weak trading activity and the strong Swiss franc hit its second-quarter results. [ID:nLDE76R02I] [ID:nLDE76O0P8]

Credit Suisse is hoping to improve margins in wealth management and has appointed as the unit's new head Hans-Ulrich Meister, who has initiated a reshuffle of personnel in his division. [ID:nL5E7JI26M]

According to a memo seen by Reuters and similar to the one quoted by the Handelszeitung, the private bank plans to review its portfolio, look for new revenue sources and improve efficiency as part of the revamp.

Profits had suffered in light of weak markets, low client activity, unfavourable forex rates, and other factors, the memo said.

"This is more than a cyclical slump, and we are to assume that this difficult environment will not ease in the near future," Meister said in the memo to staff following a meeting with 90 senior executives in Barcelona. "So, it is all the more essential that we prepare our business accordingly."

The memo seen by Reuters did not mention any reduction of business in the United States or expansion in Asia. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Richard Chang)