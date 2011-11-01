* Analysts expect 1.34 bln Sfr pretax own-credit gain

* Investment banking seen sluggish

* Paper says 1,000 more jobs to go

* Quarter included fine to settle German tax probe

By Emma Thomasson

ZURICH, Nov 1 Swiss bank Credit Suisse looks set to announce more jobs cuts on Tuesday when it is predicted to report a big fall in third-quarter underlying earnings as its investment bank suffers from the euro zone debt crisis and economic woes.

The Tages-Anzeiger daily said on Monday the bank would shed another 1,000 jobs, mainly in investment banking in the United States and London but also in wealth management, on top of the 2,000 positions the bank said in July it would slash.

A Credit Suisse spokesman declined to comment.

Without citing its sources, the newspaper also said Credit Suisse would seek to cut its risk weighted assets by about 100 billion francs or almost a half, in particular by slashing the capital-consuming fixed income business.

Under tough new Swiss capital rules meant to shield banks from future financial crises, Credit Suisse will either have to reduce dramatically its risk weighted assets or be forced to raise new equity or retain earnings by cutting its dividend.

Chairman Urs Rohner said last month the global downturn was forcing Credit Suisse to review all its businesses, a process he said should be completed by the end of the year.

Banks are shedding jobs worldwide as stricter regulations and a tough third quarter for trading income take their toll on investment banking units in particular.

Credit Suisse said this summer it would cut about 2,000 jobs out of a total staff of about 50,700 as it targeted 1 billion francs in cost savings.

Analysts expect Credit Suisse to book a restructuring charge for those job cuts this quarter after the bank said it expected charges of 400 to 450 million francs in 2011, of which 142 million were taken in the second quarter.

In line with other banks this quarter, the Credit Suisse numbers are set to be flattered by an accounting gain on the value of its own debt -- which occurs because the bank could profit from buying back its own bonds at lower levels.

The bank has guided analysts for a 1.34 billion Swiss franc pretax gain that will also help offset a fine of 150 million euros announced last month to end a German tax investigation.

A Reuters poll of analysts forecast net profit to rise 81 percent to 1.1 billion Swiss francs including the accounting gain. Stripping it out, underlying net profit is seen at just 258 million francs, about a quarter of the year ago figure.

Net new assets in private banking were seen falling by about a quarter to some 9 billion francs.

Switzerland's other big bank, UBS , said in August it was slashing 3,500 jobs to shave 2 billion francs off annual costs and is expected to make more cuts at an investor day on Nov. 17 when it announces an investment bank overhaul.

In a sign of more restructuring to come, Credit Suisse is closing its commercial mortgage-backed securities loan-origination unit, but will continue its secondary trading operation, a source said earlier this month. (Emma Thomasson. Editing by Jane Merriman)