* Cost saving target upped to 2 bln Sfr from 1 bln Sfr

* Net profit 683 mln Sfr vs poll for 1.1 bln

* Provision for U.S. tax deal of 295 mln Sfr

* To slash risk-weighted assets in fixed income (Adds details)

ZURICH, Nov 1 Swiss bank Credit Suisse announced another 1,500 job cuts on Tuesday and said it was slashing risk-weighted assets in fixed income as it reported poor third-quarter earnings at its investment bank.

Banks are shedding jobs worldwide as stricter regulations and a tough third quarter for trading income take their toll on investment banking units in particular.

Credit Suisse said in July it would cut about 2,000 jobs out of a total staff of about 50,700 as it targeted 1 billion francs in cost savings. It said the new cuts announced on Tuesday should bring those cost savings to 2 billion francs.

Switzerland's other big bank, UBS , said in August it was slashing 3,500 jobs to shave 2 billion francs off annual costs and is expected to make more cuts at an investor day on Nov. 17 when it announces an investment bank overhaul.

Credit Suisse said net profit rose 12 percent to 683 million francs, missing a Reuters poll for 1.1 billion francs.

In line with other banks this quarter, the Credit Suisse numbers were flattered by a 1.336 billion franc accounting gain on the value of its own debt -- which occurs because the bank could profit from buying back its own bonds at lower levels.

Stripping it out, underlying net profit was 441 million francs, above average analyst expectations for 258 million.

Credit Suisse said it had taken a provision in the quarter of 295 million francs for settling a U.S. tax probe into the bank which is still ongoing although the Swiss government is working hard to settle it.

It also took a provision of 183 million francs for a German fine to settle a separate tax investigation there it already announced in September.

The bank said it was responding to tough new capital rules by targeting a 50 percent cut in risk-weighted assets in fixed income by 2014 and planned to more closely align investment banking with its private banking and asset management units.

It also plans cost saving measures in its private bank with the goal of increasing its contribution to group pre-tax income by 800 million francs excluding market induced growth by 2014.

"We believe subdued economic growth and the low interest rate environment and increased regulation that we are seeing may persist for an extended period," Chief Executive Brady Dougan said in a statement.

"We may well continue to see continued low levels of client activity and a volatile trading environment." (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Katharina Bart; Editing by David Cowell)