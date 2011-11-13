* Swiss bank secrecy under fire

* Swiss government working on a deal to settle dispute

ZURICH Nov 13 Credit Suisse is handing over details of around 130 U.S. clients with hidden Swiss accounts as part of a U.S. investigation into tax evasion, a newspaper reported on Sunday.

The bank said this week it was complying with a request from the Swiss government for account information after U.S. authorities requested help in catching Americans suspected of tax fraud, but it did not say how many clients were involved.

Citing an unnamed source, the SonntagsZeitung said the request involved around 130 clients.

A Credit Suisse spokesman declined to comment.

Earlier this month, Credit Suisse took a 295 million Swiss franc provision against third-quarter earnings in connection with the U.S. probe. It said the final settlement might exceed the current provision.

U.S. authorities, which suspect tens of thousands of Americans have used secret Swiss accounts to evade billions of dollars in taxes, have been conducting a widening criminal investigation into scores of Swiss banks, including Credit Suisse.

The Swiss government has been in talks with U.S. authorities for months to try to secure a deal that would end investigations into 11 Swiss banks in return for payment of fines and the names of clients suspected of evading taxes.

Switzerland managed to strike a deal with the U.S. authorities in 2009 for UBS, which involved UBS paying a fine of $780 million, allowing it to avert criminal charges. It later also revealed details of around 4,450 clients.

Swiss bank secrecy, which helped the country become the world's biggest offshore banking centre with $2 trillion in assets, has come under fire in recent years from cash-strapped governments clamping down on tax evasion. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by David Cowell)