UPDATE 3-Russia's Phosagro launches secondary share offering
Feb 8 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro said on Wednesday it planned to sell up to 5 percent of its share capital as investors' appetite for Russian assets recovers.
ZURICH Dec 19 Credit Suisse faces regulatory headwinds in meeting targets it terms "ambitious", the bank said in a memo sent to staff on Monday.
"2012 will not be 'business as usual'," the bank's chairman Urs Rohner and Chief Executive Brady Dougan said in the memo, which was seen by Reuters.
"Our plan is ambitious. We all need to be focused on being compliant with all rules and regulations applicable to our business," the memo says.
The memo's contents were confirmed by Credit Suisse. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by David Cowell)
Feb 8 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro said on Wednesday it planned to sell up to 5 percent of its share capital as investors' appetite for Russian assets recovers.
Feb 8 A Washington lawyer from a major law firm was wearing a wig as a disguise when he was arrested last week trying to sell a copy of a secret lawsuit against a California technology security company for $310,000, according to a criminal complaint.
ANKARA, Feb 8 Turkey's central bank will stick with unorthodox measures to keep borrowing costs at five-year highs at least until inflation peaks this year, according to people familiar with its thinking, despite sharp criticism from investors.