ZURICH Dec 19 Credit Suisse faces regulatory headwinds in meeting targets it terms "ambitious", the bank said in a memo sent to staff on Monday.

"2012 will not be 'business as usual'," the bank's chairman Urs Rohner and Chief Executive Brady Dougan said in the memo, which was seen by Reuters.

"Our plan is ambitious. We all need to be focused on being compliant with all rules and regulations applicable to our business," the memo says.

The memo's contents were confirmed by Credit Suisse, which last month said it will cut 7 percent of its workforce to cut annual costs by 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.14 billion) by 2013.

The bank also last month charged 295 million francs against third-quarter profits for settling a U.S. investigation into whether the bank helped wealthy Americans dodge tax.

Rohner and Dougan don't mention the U.S. investigation in the memo.

On Sunday weekly newspaper Sonntagszeitung said that 11 banks including Credit Suisse are deciding whether to accept a deal offering them immunity from prosecution if the banks hand over to U.S. officials confidential data on their clients and pay fines. ($1= 0.9366 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Greg Mahlich)