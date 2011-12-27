* CEO says bank will keep paying dividend - paper

ZURICH, Dec 27 Credit Suisse will keep paying out a dividend to shareholders, but must heed to tough new capital requirements, the bank's chief executive told a Swiss newspaper.

"We find it's important that shareholders get money for their engagement," Chief Executive Brady Dougan told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper in an interview published on Tuesday.

"At the same time, we have to fulfill the new capital requirements and therefore we have to be careful."

At its policy review earlier this month, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) said big domestic banks should stow profits instead of paying them out to shareholders to bolster their capital.

Swiss regulators have topped up international rules set out by Basel regulators, arguing Switzerland has to be better buffered because finance plays an outsize role in the country's economy.

In response, both Credit Suisse and cross-town rival UBS are scaling back on risky assets, slashing costs and cutting jobs.

Dougan said the bank would continue its course of strict cost management, according to the report.

"In some areas we have cut back, while in other places we have created jobs. It will also be like this in the future," he said.

Last month, Credit Suisse said it would cut 7 percent of its workforce to reduce annual costs by 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.14 billion) by 2013.

Dougan also said he hoped for an agreement between the United States and Switzerland to end a long-simmering dispute over wealthy Americans suspected of dodging taxes by stashing cash in Swiss bank accounts.

He said despite the erosion of banking secrecy, Swiss banking will hold its sway thanks to its reputation for quality, according to the report.

"The stability of the economy, the government and the banking system is decisive in my eyes. Switzerland will remain the place where wealthy people want to conduct their banking activities, even after they've paid taxes," he said. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)