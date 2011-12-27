* CEO says bank will keep paying dividend - paper
* Says cost-cutting programme will continue - paper
* Hopes for Swiss-US tax deal
ZURICH, Dec 27 Credit Suisse
will keep paying out a dividend to shareholders, but must heed
to tough new capital requirements, the bank's chief executive
told a Swiss newspaper.
"We find it's important that shareholders get money for
their engagement," Chief Executive Brady Dougan told the
Tages-Anzeiger newspaper in an interview published on Tuesday.
"At the same time, we have to fulfill the new capital
requirements and therefore we have to be careful."
At its policy review earlier this month, the Swiss National
Bank (SNB) said big domestic banks should stow profits instead
of paying them out to shareholders to bolster their capital.
Swiss regulators have topped up international rules set out
by Basel regulators, arguing Switzerland has to be better
buffered because finance plays an outsize role in the country's
economy.
In response, both Credit Suisse and cross-town rival UBS
are scaling back on risky assets, slashing costs and
cutting jobs.
Dougan said the bank would continue its course of strict
cost management, according to the report.
"In some areas we have cut back, while in other places we
have created jobs. It will also be like this in the future," he
said.
Last month, Credit Suisse said it would cut 7 percent of its
workforce to reduce annual costs by 2 billion Swiss francs
($2.14 billion) by 2013.
Dougan also said he hoped for an agreement between the
United States and Switzerland to end a long-simmering dispute
over wealthy Americans suspected of dodging taxes by stashing
cash in Swiss bank accounts.
He said despite the erosion of banking secrecy, Swiss
banking will hold its sway thanks to its reputation for quality,
according to the report.
"The stability of the economy, the government and the
banking system is decisive in my eyes. Switzerland will remain
the place where wealthy people want to conduct their banking
activities, even after they've paid taxes," he said.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)