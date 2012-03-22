(Adds details, more internal moves)

LONDON, March 22 Credit Suisse is reshuffling its investment banking business, installing Jim Amine as the sole global head of the unit while former co-head Luigi de Vecchi goes on sabbatical, according to an internal memo on Thursday.

Amine, a former leveraged finance specialist who rose to run investment banking at Credit Suisse for Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific, is based in New York and will continue to report to investment bank boss Eric Varvel.

De Vecchi, who had been based in London, will return for a client relationship role after the sabbatical, the memo obtained by Reuters said.

Jamie Welch, who has been global head of energy at the bank since 2004, will move from the United States to London to run the EMEA investment banking department, according to another internal announcement.

The investment banking business encompasses merger and acquisition advice, capital markets advisory and financing.

Credit Suisse is also promoting two top capital markets specialists to run its Global Markets Solutions Group, a new position.

The group houses activities such as debt and equity capital markets, leveraged finance and restructuring.

Marisa Drew, one of the co-heads of GMSG for EMEA since 2008, will share the global role with Tim Bock, who was co-head of GMSG for the Americas, according to a third memo.

A spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memos. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Erica Billingham)