* CEO Dougan pipped as top Credit Suisse earner by Shafir
* Dougan holds 22.6 mln Sfr in vested stock; 5.1 mln in
unvested shares
* Shareholder activist criticizes proportion of bonus to
salary
(Adds shareholder comment, detail)
By Katharina Bart
ZURICH, March 23 Credit Suisse Group AG
chief Brady Dougan took a more than 50 percent pay cut
last year as the bank's earnings slumped 62 percent and its
stock tumbled 41 percent, the bank said on Friday.
Yet Dougan still drew criticism for banking 5.8 million
francs ($6.3 million) in salary and share-based bonuses, which
the Swiss lender said recognised his contribution to long-term
strategy.
Dougan, paid 12.8 million Swiss francs in 2010, did not
comment. Through a host of past share-based bonus programmes, he
holds Credit Suisse stock worth more 22.6 million francs and
another 5.1 million worth of shares yet to vest.
Dougan was not Credit Suisse's top earner for 2011 - that
honour went to Robert Shafir, who earned 8.5 million francs for
running the asset management arm which posted a 10 percent rise
in pretax profit. Shafir's pay for 2010 was not disclosed.
Credit Suisse said Shafir had successfully repositioned the
asset management unit and cut costs, focused on more stable
fee-based revenue, and managed risk proactively and with
discipline.
Both pay disclosures are likely to spark investor ire,
particularly in Switzerland where calls for Credit Suisse to
trim its costly investment bank have grown louder.
"The compensation is too high in proportion to the drop in
the bank's financial results," Roby Tschopp of Swiss shareholder
activist group Actares told Reuters. Specifically, Actares
criticized Dougan's award of a bigger share-based bonus than
fixed salary.
At the end of 2011, Shafir held awards based on Credit
Suisse shares out of past bonus programs worth nearly 8.6
million Swiss francs, plus vested shares worth nearly 5 million
francs at current market value.
BONUS PROGRAMS
Credit Suisse said it hasn't paid top executives any cash
awards for the last four years, in favour of various stock-based
schemes which are linked to the bank's share price.
The bank has increasingly turned to long-dated stock-based
instruments to reward its top executives, and has also begun
pooling riskier assets into bonus programs for investment
bankers three years ago.
In January, the bank unveiled a new instrument dubbed PAF2,
which will link bonuses for 5,500 managing directors and
directors to some $5 billion in illiquid assets that tumbled in
value in the credit crisis.
Dougan's pay is slightly less than that of UBS AG's
Sergio Ermotti, who earned nearly 6.4 million francs
for 2011, including more than 4 million in various immediate and
deferred cash and share-based bonuses. Ermotti was named CEO of
UBS in September, after former head Oswald Gruebel quit
following a $2 billion trading scandal.
German rival Deutsche Bank AG paid CEO Josef
Ackermann, who will step down in May, 9.35 million euros ($12.34
million) last year, up from 8.98 million euros in 2010, while
Asia-focused Standard Chartered Plc said on Friday it
paid its investment bank chief Mike Rees $13.4 million in
salary, bonus, benefits and long-term share awards.
The Swiss banker pay is in sharp contrast to the 17 million
pounds ($26.9 million) that Barclays Plc paid boss Bob
Diamond last year, with past awards that had been deferred
swelling his payout.
Diamond was paid 1.35 million pounds salary and 2.7 million
in bonus (in deferred shares) for 2011. He also received
benefits worth 474,000 pounds, covering things like medical
insurance, a chauffeur and tax advice, and shares worth 12.6
million pounds from past awards.
($1 = 0.9135 Swiss franc = 0.7579 euros = 0.6326 pound)
(Editing by Andrew Callus and David Holmes)