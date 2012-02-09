* Q4 net loss 637 mln Sfr vs 430 mln Sfr net profit in poll
* Dividend cut to 0.75 Sfr per share vs 1.30 Sfr in 2010
ZURICH, Feb 9 - Credit Suisse cut its
dividend as it swung to a net loss after it packed 981 million
Swiss francs ($1.07 billion) of restructuring charges into the
fourth quarter .
"We are taking these steps in order to reduce risk and
deploy our balance sheet to our client-focused growth
businesses, which offer attractive returns in the new
environment," Credit Suisse Chief Executive Brady Dougan said in
a statement.
However, Dougan also said the bank had seen a good start to
2012, with return on equity in line with its goal, which is 15
percent.
($1 = 0.9128 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Katharina Bart)