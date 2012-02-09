* Q4 net loss 637 mln Sfr vs 430 mln Sfr net profit in poll

* Dividend cut to 0.75 Sfr per share vs 1.30 Sfr in 2010

ZURICH, Feb 9 - Credit Suisse cut its dividend as it swung to a net loss after it packed 981 million Swiss francs ($1.07 billion) of restructuring charges into the fourth quarter .

"We are taking these steps in order to reduce risk and deploy our balance sheet to our client-focused growth businesses, which offer attractive returns in the new environment," Credit Suisse Chief Executive Brady Dougan said in a statement.

However, Dougan also said the bank had seen a good start to 2012, with return on equity in line with its goal, which is 15 percent. ($1 = 0.9128 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Katharina Bart)