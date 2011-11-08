ZURICH Nov 8 Swiss tax authorities have asked Credit Suisse to hand over account information to the Swiss Federal Tax Administration (SFTA) after U.S. authorities requested Switzerland's help in catching suspected tax dodgers, Credit Suisse said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Reuters reported that Credit Suisse had begun notifying certain U.S. clients suspected of offshore tax evasion that it intends to turn over their names to the SFTA following a request from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.

"In connection with the IRS Treaty Request, the SFTA has issued an order directing Credit Suisse AG to submit responsive account information to the SFTA," Credit Suisse said in a statement.

Credit Suisse declined to say how many clients the request involved.

(Reporting by by Katie Reid)