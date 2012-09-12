ZURICH, Sept 12 Credit Suisse may see in 25-35 billion Swiss francs ($37.23 billion) in outflows in the next few years due to changes in its cross-border business and agreements to tax offshore accounts, according to a presentation by Chief Financial Officer David Mathers on Wednesday.

A deal between Germany and Switzerland to crack down on tax evaders was struck in April, though it is imperiled by an opposition party that says it does not go far enough. The Swiss have already clinched deals with Britain and Austria.

Last year, Credit Suisse paid a fine of 150 million euros ($192.69 million)to end an investigation over allegations the bank and its employees helped rich Germans dodge taxes. ($1 = 0.9401 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.7785 euros) (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)