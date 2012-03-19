BRIEF-RBS appoints Mark Seligman as a non-exec director
* Mark Seligman has been appointed as a non-executive director of rbs with effect from April 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
ZURICH, March 19 Swiss bank Credit Suisse said on Monday it had raised the amount of securities of it was buying as part of its efforts to meet new regulatory requirements to 4.75 billion Swiss francs.
The bank is repurchasing certain outstanding Tier 1 and Tier 2 securities as it implements the new Basel III global capital standards, designed to prevent banks needing government bailouts.
"We were raising the targeted amount from CHF 4.0 billion to CHF 4.75 billion to accommodate investors and allow them to be allocated in full at this stage of the offer," the bank said. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)
Feb 24 British property website Rightmove reported higher 2016 profit as more customers logged on to its sites to buy and sell houses, but said traffic to its website generated fewer leads for brokers as the Brexit vote dampened housing market activity.
* Signed an option agreement for right to acquire freehold of 13-17 Fitzroy street, W1, for 98.5 mln stg