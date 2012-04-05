BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank recommends 12 percent cash dividend for 2016
* Board recommends 12 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2l71N8F) Further company coverage:
ZURICH, April 5 Swiss bank Credit Suisse said on Tuesday it had completed the repurchase of 4.7 billion Swiss francs ($5.12 billion)of its own debt as part of its efforts to comply with new global capital adequacy rules.
The bank launched the tender for the Tier 1 and Tier 2 debt securities on March 5, initially targeting the repurchase of 4.0 billion francs in these securities and later raising that target to 4.75 billion.
Credit Suisse debt specialist Sandeep Agarwal, said when the tender was announced that the bank was taking proactive steps to manage the transition of capital instruments between Basel II and Basel III.
As part of the Swiss government's own tough new capital rules, known as the "Swiss finish", the country's large banks need to hold Tier 1 capital of 10 percent, compared with 7 percent for other banks under Basel III. ($1 = 0.9174 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)
* Board recommends 12 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2l71N8F) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit EGP 180.5 million versus EGP 160 million year ago
DUBAI, Feb 12 Petrochemical shares boosted Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Sunday after oil prices firmed at the end of last week, while small and mid-sized stocks were the main movers on other Gulf markets.