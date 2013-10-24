ZURICH Oct 24 Credit Suisse said it
would restructure its interest rate trading activities following
a third-quarter slide in revenue at its investment bank.
The Swiss bank said overall net profit rose on the year to
454 million Swiss francs ($509.1 million) from the year-ago
period, where charges linked to its own debt ate into profits.
The profit missed by far analyst estimates, which averaged 705
million francs.
"Credit Suisse is restructuring and simplifying its rates
business in order to increase returns," in a bid to lower risky
assets and leverage, the Swiss bank said in a statement on
Thursday.
The trading slump was no secret after several banks sought
to cool expectations in recent weeks. Credit Suisse had said the
seasonal slowdown was exacerbated by volatile markets.
Deutsche Bank and UBS both report the
quarter on Tuesday; British bank Barclays reports on
Wednesday.
($1 = 0.8918 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Katharina Bart, Editing by Michael Shields)