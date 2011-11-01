ZURICH Nov 1 Swiss bank Credit Suisse announced another 1,500 job cuts on Tuesday and said it was slashing risk-weighted assets in fixed income as it reported poor third-quarter underlying earnings as its investment bank.

Banks are shedding jobs worldwide as stricter regulations and a tough third quarter for trading income take their toll on investment banking units in particular.

Credit Suisse said this summer it would cut about 2,000 jobs out of a total staff of about 50,700 as it targeted 1 billion francs in cost savings. It said the new cuts announced on Tuesday should bring those cost savings to 2 billion francs.

In line with other banks this quarter, the Credit Suisse numbers were flattered by an accounting gain on the value of its own debt -- which occurs because the bank could profit from buying back its own bonds at lower levels. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)